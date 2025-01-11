– FTR’s Dax Harwood faces The Learning Tree’s Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Collision. Ahead of the matchup, Harwood shared the following message on social media. He wrote, “Tomorrow, I do this for everyone (including me) who’s tired of seeing Chris Jericho. #AEWCollision”

– The Rock N’ Roll Express are the guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. You can view a new preview clip below: