wrestling / News

AEW News: Dax Harwood Is Ready To Slap Chris Jericho, Preview of The Rock N’ Roll Express on Hey! (EW)

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dax Harwood Chris Jericho AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– FTR’s Dax Harwood faces The Learning Tree’s Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Collision. Ahead of the matchup, Harwood shared the following message on social media. He wrote, “Tomorrow, I do this for everyone (including me) who’s tired of seeing Chris Jericho. #AEWCollision”

– The Rock N’ Roll Express are the guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. You can view a new preview clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hey! (EW), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading