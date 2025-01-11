wrestling / News
AEW News: Dax Harwood Is Ready To Slap Chris Jericho, Preview of The Rock N’ Roll Express on Hey! (EW)
– FTR’s Dax Harwood faces The Learning Tree’s Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Collision. Ahead of the matchup, Harwood shared the following message on social media. He wrote, “Tomorrow, I do this for everyone (including me) who’s tired of seeing Chris Jericho. #AEWCollision”
Tomorrow, I do this for everyone (including me) who’s tired of seeing Chris Jericho. #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/Nw0NRaEvtg
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 10, 2025
– The Rock N’ Roll Express are the guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. You can view a new preview clip below:
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are on Hey! (EW) and they’re not happy
Brand-new episode drops TOMORROW!@RealRickyMorton | @RockNRollXpress | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/Mf5paBRjGe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut