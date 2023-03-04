– AEW celebrated the two-year anniversary of TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s debut, which you can see below:

Two years, 53 wins, and one title later Happy Anniversary @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/2fhGY3nQ3M — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 3, 2023

– The My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast released a video of AEW’s Jeff Jarrett speaking on the passing of his late father, former wrestler and promoter Jerry Jarrett. Jerry Jarrett passed away last month. He was 80 years old.