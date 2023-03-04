wrestling / News
AEW News: Two-Year Anniversary of Jade Cargill’s Debut, Jeff Jarrett Speaks on the Passing of His Father
March 4, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW celebrated the two-year anniversary of TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s debut, which you can see below:
Two years, 53 wins, and one title later
Happy Anniversary @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/2fhGY3nQ3M
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 3, 2023
– The My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast released a video of AEW’s Jeff Jarrett speaking on the passing of his late father, former wrestler and promoter Jerry Jarrett. Jerry Jarrett passed away last month. He was 80 years old.
