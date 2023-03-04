wrestling / News

AEW News: Two-Year Anniversary of Jade Cargill’s Debut, Jeff Jarrett Speaks on the Passing of His Father

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

– AEW celebrated the two-year anniversary of TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s debut, which you can see below:

– The My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast released a video of AEW’s Jeff Jarrett speaking on the passing of his late father, former wrestler and promoter Jerry Jarrett. Jerry Jarrett passed away last month. He was 80 years old.

