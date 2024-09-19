– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kota Ibushi shared a photo with his Golden Lovers tag team partner Kenny Omega on social media this week, noting that the pair are “not done yet” in AEW. Fightful Select reports that Omega is currently in Japan right now visiting the country. Omega is currently recovering from a bout of diverticulitis and surgery.

– As noted, there are rumored to be internal discussions in AEW regarding building a faction around former TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Fightful Select reports that a tag team idea is also being discussed for Purrazzo.