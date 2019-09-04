wrestling / News
AEW News: Panel Set For New York Comic-Con, Tool Guitarist Backstage at All Out
September 4, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW will have a panel at New York Comic-Con next month. Deadline reports that WarnerMedia will have an AEW panel at the convention, which runs from October 3rd through the 6th at Jacob Javits Center in New York.
The panel will feature Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Brandi Rhodes and Jungle Boy, and takes place on October 4th at 4:15 PM ET.
– PWInsider reports that Tool guitarist Adam Jones was visiting backstage at AEW All Out.
