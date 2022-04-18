AEW Rampage Down From Previous Week, Overall Viewership Falls

The earlier showing of AEW Rampage saw a dip in the rating, while the overall viewership dropped significantly. Friday’s episode, which aired at 7 PM ET, brought in a 0.22 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 482,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. That’s down 12% and 19.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.25 demo rating and 600,000 viewers.

While both numbers were down from last week, they were up from two weeks ago where the show did a 0.15 demo rating and had an audience of 456,000 viewers. Rampage ranked #12 among all shows on TV and #9 among all cable shows per Showbuzz Daily.

Rampage has averaged a 0.202 demo rating and 518,000 viewers in 2022.