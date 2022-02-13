AEW Rampage Fast Nationals Down From Last Week In Viewership and Demo

Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa reports that the fast nationals for AEW Rampage are in and show that the numbers are not good. The show had 473,000 viewers overall and 195,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, which would be around a 0.15 rating. That’s down 8.5% from last week’s 540,000 viewers and down 20% from last week .20 rating (263,000 viewers).

This comes with a couple of caveats. First, the final numbers, which arrive Monday, are always up 3-7%. That would put the show closer to 487,000 – 506,000 overall. It’s still not a great number, as it would be one of the lowest-viewed episodes in Rampage history, but it should be higher. Rampage also had competition from the Winter Olympics, but so did Dynamite and that show overperformed.