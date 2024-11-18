AEW Rampage Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Drops Against Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Event

AEW Rampage saw a minor drop in its ratings but a bigger drop in total viewership against Netflix’s Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. Friday’s show brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 186,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were doiwn a tick and 21.5% from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 237,000.

The demo rating and audience were both still up from the 0.05 and 172,000 for two weeks ago. Like Smackdown, the show was up against the Netflix livestreamed boxing event. Rampage aired opposite Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor which drew 50 million viewers per Netflix.

Rampage is averaging a 0.101 demo rating and 307,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.118 demo rating and 384,000 for the same point in 2023.