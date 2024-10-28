WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Tick Up From Previous Week

WWE Smackdown’s rating and viewership rose a bit from the previous week’s lows. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.418 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 2.4% and 2.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.378 million.

The demo rating and audience were still the second-lowest of the USA Network era, below the previous runner-up of a 0.45 and 1.494 million for the September 20th episode. Friday’s show was up against the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game on ESPN (0.26 demo rating) and the game one of the World Series on Fox. The exact ratings number for the World Series isn’t yet known; it drew 15.2 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Univision, and Fox Sports streaming.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.609 demo rating and 2.157 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.602 demo rating and 2.276 million for the same point in 2023.