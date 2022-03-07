AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Earn Boost For Last Week’s Live Edition

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s live edition of AEW Rampage, which served as the go-home show for Revolution. Rampage brought in 545,000 viewers on TNT, and that’s up from the 473,000 viewers for the previous edition of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.22 rating, and that’s also up from the 0.18 rating for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 16 on cable on Friday.

Thurston also notes that the AEW Revolution Countdown special was watched by 269,000 viewers and notched a 0.08 rating in the key demo, which ranked No. 95 on cable.

Rampage featured Sammy Guevara defending the TNT title against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo, Hikaru Shida making her return to go after Serena Deeb, and much more.