AEW Releases Footage of the Aftermath of Mariah May’s Attack on Toni Storm

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mariah May AEW Dynamite Toni Storm 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released some candid behind-the-scenes footage of the aftermath of Mariah May’s brutal betrayal and attack on Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on last night’s AEW Dynamite. May turned on Toni Storm after she won the Owen Hart Foundation tournament on last night’s show. She brutally beat up Storm, leaving her a bloody mess.

The new footage shows May smirking and quite proud of herself after she has done. It also reveals footage of AEW officials helping a beaten and bloody Toni Storm.

