AEW Reveals Parent Company In Kevin Kelly/Tate Twins Lawsuit Filing

A new filing in the lawsuit against AEW by Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins has revealed the identity of AEW’s parent company. As previously reported, Kelly and the Tate Twins (aka The Boys) filed suit against AEW, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni on September 6th alleging misclassification on AEW’s part regarding its talent as well as defamation. Wrestlenomics reports that AEW filed a corporate disclosure statement which identifies Beatnik Investments LLC as the company’s parent company.

Beatnik Investments LLC is owned by the Khan company and, according to a Jacksonville Daily Record report from 2022, was used by Shad Khan to invest in the Black News Channel to the tune of $76 million.

The disclosure filing, which is a requirement under federal court rules, also notes that no publicly held corporation owns ten percent or more of its stock. This would indicate that if Warner Bros. Discovery does have an equity stake in AEW as recently reported by Sports Business Journal, that stake would be less than 10%.