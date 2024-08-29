wrestling / News

AEW News: Ricochet Wins Singles Debut On Dynamite, Marina Shafir Joins Jon Moxley

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet AEW Dynamite 8-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Ricochet was victorious in his first AEW singles match, defeating Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite. The new AEW star, who debuted at All In, faced Fletcher on Wedneday’s show and got the win with a Vertigo DDT.

After the match, Will Ospreay came out to approach Ricochet but was attacked from behind by PAC, who told Ricochet to get to the back of the line.

https://x.com/futurafreesky/status/1828974440173961428

– Marina Shafir appears to have allied with Jon Moxley as of this week’s show. Moxley gave cryptic comments to start the show about how this wasn’t “your” show anymore, and later in the show he was talking with a stagehand backstage and asked him what they needed around here. Shafir attacked the crew, and Moxley answered, “humility.”

