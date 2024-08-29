AEW News: Ricochet Wins Singles Debut On Dynamite, Marina Shafir Joins Jon Moxley

– Ricochet was victorious in his first AEW singles match, defeating Kyle Fletcher on AEW Dynamite. The new AEW star, who debuted at All In, faced Fletcher on Wedneday’s show and got the win with a Vertigo DDT.

After the match, Will Ospreay came out to approach Ricochet but was attacked from behind by PAC, who told Ricochet to get to the back of the line.

Ricochet hits Vertigo to pick up the win over Kyle Fletcher in his Dynamite debut! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DsmvQY2f05 — Phil Ouimette (@Philouimette_) August 29, 2024

– Marina Shafir appears to have allied with Jon Moxley as of this week’s show. Moxley gave cryptic comments to start the show about how this wasn’t “your” show anymore, and later in the show he was talking with a stagehand backstage and asked him what they needed around here. Shafir attacked the crew, and Moxley answered, “humility.”