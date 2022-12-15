AEW News: Stipulations Set For Remaining Death Triangle & Elite Matches, House of Black Picks Up Dynamite Win

– Death Triangle and The Elite will have stipulations for the remaining matches in their Best-Of-Seven series. AEW has announced that the series, which Death Triangle are up 3 – 1 on, will have the following stipulations for their remaining bouts:

December 21st (Dynamite): No Disqualifications

December 28th (Dynamite): Falls Count Anywhere

January 11st (Dynamite): Escalara de la Muerta (Ladder Match)

– The House of Black picked up a big win on tonight’s Dynamite, as they crushed QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Cole Karter in a six-man tag match: