AEW News: Stipulations Set For Remaining Death Triangle & Elite Matches, House of Black Picks Up Dynamite Win
– Death Triangle and The Elite will have stipulations for the remaining matches in their Best-Of-Seven series. AEW has announced that the series, which Death Triangle are up 3 – 1 on, will have the following stipulations for their remaining bouts:
December 21st (Dynamite): No Disqualifications
December 28th (Dynamite): Falls Count Anywhere
January 11st (Dynamite): Escalara de la Muerta (Ladder Match)
– The House of Black picked up a big win on tonight’s Dynamite, as they crushed QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Cole Karter in a six-man tag match:
A message sent loud and clear from the #HouseOfBlack as @malakaiblxck decapitates @QTMarshall!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aTf1QWVjWW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
