AEW Reportedly Switched Rampage Match Last Month Due To Gran Metalik Refusing To Lose

AEW reportedly changed plans on AEW Rampage late last month because Gran Metalik didn’t want to lose. The WON initially reported the news that a match was booked for the October 25th episode of Rampage in which Komander would have faced Metalik and gone over. That report said that Metalik refused to lose the match and the bout was scrapped; that episode only had three matches that took place.

Fightful Select has a slightly different version of the story, which is that there was only ever planned to be three matches. The original plan was to have a four-way match between Lince Dorado, Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and Metalik. That match became a three-way due to Dorado’s CMLL ties. Metalik was planned to lose the match, but he did not want to continue losing matches without being under a full-time deal with the company.

AEW said that they understood Metalik’s position and that they instead booked a replacement match for the third bout, which was Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher.