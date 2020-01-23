wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Thanks TNT Following Dynamite, CONTRA Unit Attacks Davey Boy Smith Jr., More AEW Tickets On Sale Tomorrow
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
– After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling thanked TNT on social media. AEW managed to fly two separate tapes of the episode, which was taped from Chris Jericho’s cruise, on two separate planes to TNT in order to get it on the air in time. Since the show aired, obviously the plan was a success.
Thank you for watching tonight’s #AEWDynamite tonight and a GIANT thank you to the #AEW production team & the team from @tntdrama !! pic.twitter.com/fPHTePLm1t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 23, 2020
– MLW has released a video of CONTRA Unit attacking Davey Boy Smith Jr. in Canada.
– Tickets for AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York on March 18 go on sale tomorrow. There’s a pre-sale right now with the code FLEETROC.
