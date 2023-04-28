wrestling / News
AEW Files New Trademark Related to Company Logo
April 28, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has filed a new trademark for their company logo. WrestlingNews.co reports that the company filed a new trademark for their stylized logo for the following merchandise:
Mark For: AEW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Jogging suits; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing.
The application was filed on April 24th.
