AEW News: Update on Plans to Stay in Daily’s Place For Dynamite, Cody Rhodes Hypes Wrestling Student’s AEW Debut

– A new report has some additional details on AEW’s plans to stay in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for Dynamite. As reported earlier this month, there were said to be discussions about moving the show to Miami for the month of February but the company ultimately decided to stay in Daily’s Place.

According to PWInsider, there was never an official plan to leave due to the fact that the pandemic would have left AEW in an uncertain place regarding local governments and venues’ decisions regarding pandemic concerns. The Khans’ relationship with Jacksonville has made their residency at Daily’s Place run smoothly, with a lot of advantages that they wouldn’t have in other cities.

– Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to promote the AEW debut of his first wrestling student, Brooke Havok, on this week’s AEW Dark: