wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Scraps Plans For Miami Move, Will Stay in Jacksonville Indefinitely
AEW has reportedly changed their plans for a move to Miami and instead will stay in Jacksonville going forward. As was previously reported, the company was considering a move out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for the month of February and filming several weeks of Dynamite and Dark, as well as AEW Revolution, in the warmer city. However, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net now reports that the company has changed their plans and will remain in Daily’s Place indefinitely.
The site notes that employees were told in an email on Friday morning that they would be staying in Jacksonville for the “indefinite future.” AEW has been running out of Daily’s Place as their sole venue since the pandemic began, with the exception of some early Georgia shows.
