AEW Reportedly Exiting Daily’s Place For Month of February

A new report states that AEW will be moving from Daily’s Place for the month of February. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, sources within AEW state that the company will be doing several weeks of tapings for Dynamite Dark in Miami in February, as well as AEW Revolution, before returning to Jacksonville in March.

The site says that there have been complaints about working Daily’s Place, which is an outside venue, during “sub-freezing weather” which may have influenced the company’s decision to move to the warmer locale. It was also said that a location change will be good for morale within the company.

The company was set to host a Beach Break episode of Dynamite later this month, but that appears to have been moved to February due to the scheduling moves to accomodate last week’s celebration of Brodie Lee’s life. The company will be live at Daily’s place for night one of New Year’s Smash this week, tape night two on Thursday to air next week, and then will hold a live episode and taping the third week of January before the reported move.