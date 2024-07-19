AJ Francis Explains Why He’s TNA Digital Media Champion, Says It Was Rich Swann’s Idea

In an interview with One True Sport (via Fightful), AJ Francis revealed that he was given the TNA Digital Media title after Rich Swann pitched the idea to TNA. Francis will defend that title against PCO at Slammiversary.

He said: “The biggest compliment I’ve got from anybody this whole time, and I’m so grateful for Swannie, man, because I got this belt because Swannie stood up for me. The idea was pitched for Swannie to become Digital Media Champion again and become the first two-time Digital Media Champion, and Swannie said, ‘Nah, you gotta put it on him.’ There’s a lot of people I’ve worked with in the past that would never do that. There’s a lot of people in this business in general that would never do that. So I am nothing but grateful for Swannie, and also the best compliment I’ve got this whole time I’ve been on this said, Swannie said in an interview, he said that I helped revitalize his career. He feels like his career’s at a completely different point than it was six months ago. There’s a lot that going around. I am so grateful because Swannie has always been incredible as a talent, but now he’s getting a chance to do and show another side of him. I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t know how Swannie would be a heal. I know how I am as a heel. I know people are gonna hate my guts just because I’m breathing air. But Swannie, people love Swannie, and what we figured out very quickly is, people still love Swannie. They just hate that Swannie stands next to me. Swannie will be in a match, and they won’t boo Swannie. They’ll boo me standing ringside. People still love Swannie, but they hate my guts, so now Swannie’s guilty by association. The best thing is that Swannie loves it. Swannie’s loving this opportunity. Swannie couldn’t be happier, and I couldn’t be happier.“