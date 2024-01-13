– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) praised the talent of his former stablemate B-FAB, who is still part of the WWE roster. Francis stated on B-FAB (via WrestlingInc.com):

“B-Fab is one of the best talent that WWE has. She just needs an opportunity. She’s done house shows and dark matches with [Natalya] and been involved in mixed tags with us and done all these things that [prove] she can work. Everybody can work, but she knows how to work a crowd. That’s different. A lot of people don’t know how to do that. There’s a lot of people that are good wrestlers but can’t work a crowd to save their life. She can work a crowd too. She’s great on the mic. She’s obviously beautiful, so she has so much potential, and given the right opportunity, she could provide for the company.”

B-FAB has recently been interacting with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown, possibly teasing an alliance.