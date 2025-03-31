wrestling / News
AJ Francis Wins Reality of Wrestling Television Championship
March 30, 2025 | Posted by
AJ Francis is the new ROW Television Champion, winning the title at the promotion’s show on Sunday. Francis posted to his Twitter account to note that he is the new champion. Fightful reports that Francis defeated Chandler Hopkins to capture the championship.
Francis told Fightful, “I’ve been on more TV networks than any other wrestler in this business so, luckily, now a real television star is the Reality of Wrestling Television Champion.”
TONIGHT at @TheOfficialROW
I become the ROW Television Champion 📺💰 pic.twitter.com/BPxPkJXE3C
— A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) March 30, 2025
💰 #AndNEW @TheOfficialROW
Television Champion 📺 pic.twitter.com/GsO3jM6o4A
— A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) March 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill in Body Stockings, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On The ‘Honeymoon’ Stage Of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run Ending
- More Former TNA Staff Working For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase On Why Vince McMahon Gave Ultimate Warrior His Mega Push