AJ Francis Wins Reality of Wrestling Television Championship

March 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: TNA

AJ Francis is the new ROW Television Champion, winning the title at the promotion’s show on Sunday. Francis posted to his Twitter account to note that he is the new champion. Fightful reports that Francis defeated Chandler Hopkins to capture the championship.

Francis told Fightful, “I’ve been on more TV networks than any other wrestler in this business so, luckily, now a real television star is the Reality of Wrestling Television Champion.”

