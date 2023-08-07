AJ Mendez Says Her WOW – Women Of Wrestling Contracts Ends This Summer

AJ Mendez says that her contract with WOW – Women of Wrestling is coming to an end. Mendez posted to her Instagram stories (as you can see from a screenshot on Twitter below) writing:

“As my contract with @wowsuperheroes winds down, I wanna thank the ladies for welcoming me into their locker room, our hair and makeup talk sessions, and constantly inspiring me with their hard work, talent, and genuine camaraderie. I’ll try to come back and play in the future! I hope all you fans keep watching next season to support these incredible athletes and stars of tomorrow. (this project is non-union, but while we’re here #wgastrong #sagaftrastrong”

Lee has been vocal about her support of the strikes and has written a number of projects herself. She is also on the second season of Heels in a supporting on-screen role. She joined WOW – Women Of Wrestling as an executive producer and commentator for the show’s 2021 return.