AJ Styles Was Concerned When CM Punk Returned To WWE, Says He Was Wrong

AJ Styles says that he expected there to be problems when CM Punk returned to WWE, but says he was ultimately wrong. Styles has a long history with Punk from their indie days, and he was asked about Punk’s return to the company on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

“If you know anything about AJ Styles and CM Punk, you would know that we really don’t care for each other,” Styles said (per Fightful). “If you want me to ruin everything you think you know, I can. Here it is.”

He continued, “Past performance predicts future behavior, right? Some over at AEW are my best friends. Love them, trust them, know them. I was expecting a problem when he came here. I was wrong. The guy looks like he’s happy to be here. He looks like a guy that I want to step into the ring with and tear the house down with. So, I can’t wait until that tricep of his is ready to rock so we can tear the house down.”

Styles will face LA Knight at WrestleMania 40.