Alan Angels Credits Alex Shelley With Helping His Career

Alan Angels says that Alex Shelley has been a mentor to him and has done a lot to help him advance his career. Angels appeared on Dynamite Download and credited the WWE star with helping him and others progress in their development.

“Within the last few years, Alex Shelley actually is a guy that I consider a mentor and a guy that really — I mean, there’s a bunch of guys on the indies right now that he kind of took under his wing and we all became one of Shelley’s kids,” Angels said (per Fightful). “He’s for sure up there as far as guys that have really helped me and really mentored me and really advanced me along in my career.”

Angels returned from injury earlier this month to compete at Prestige Wrestling’s shows. Shelley is part of the WWE Smackdown roster.