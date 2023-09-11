Aleah James Talks Choosing Her Moment for Announcing Career Changes

Speaking recently with Fightful, Aleah James explained her perspective on the timing of her announcement confirming she had parted ways with WWE. James stated she felt that sharing the news was more of a personal decision than a public one, and she wanted to be assured in her own mind before letting the story loose. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On determining when to announce her free agency: “I think the biggest thing is deciding whether it’s something that everyone needs to know or whether you need to give everyone every single detail. Because it’s my career, so it’s personal to me, and I’ve had the highs and the lows of it. It was just kind of deciding when it was right to say it and know that once I say it, all these questions are gonna come in, and everyone’s going to wonder what was going on. So it was kind of letting myself be happy with my mindset and happy with how I am before letting everyone know basically.”