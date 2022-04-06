Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday Title Match Set for MLW Kings of Colosseum Next Month

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that The Dynasty teammates will finally collide as MLW World Heavyweight champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against Richard Holiday at Kings of Colosseum 22 on Friday, May 13. The event will be held at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:

The Dynasty collides in World Title Fight May 13 in Philly

See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout) in a championship title fight for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The main event has been set for MLW’s only card at the 2300 Arena for 2022 and it’s a big one as the Dynasty finally collides in a World Heavyweight Championship clash months in the making.

After the dynastic betrayal by Richard Holliday in Dallas earlier this year, Holliday has touted himself the brains behind Hammerstone’s meteoric rise as well as taken credit as the founding father of the Dynasty itself! Going as far as proclaiming to be the “Sole Proprietor” of the Dynasty, Holliday has put Hammerstone – the man he once called his best friend – in his crosshairs.

Some point to the emergence of Alicia Atout and her relationship with Holliday as poisoning the dynastic bond between Hammer and Holliday.

Did Alicia Atout twist situations and put the blame on Hammerstone for the Dynasty’s problems with Cesar Duran? Others wonder if Holliday is bitter over Hammer’s success.

Insisting that the media use the term “Clout Couple” when referring to this rarefied romance, Holliday has seemingly snapped as Atout encourages a bloody war against Hammerstone.

From a shocking beating in Dallas to the crimson suit drenched in Hammer’s blood at SuperFight, Hammerstone has found himself at a loss of not only a friendship but a vicious onslaught at the hands of someone who knows him better than anyone in the sport.

Now the stage is set for the most personal feud in MLW history and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Hammerstone looks to thunderclap Holliday back to his posh and privileged Westport, CT life once and for all… but does Holliday have the upper hand with Atout by his side and his much hyped “strategic dominance”?

Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

Mads Krugger

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka)

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

King Muertes

TJP

Aramis

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

Holidead

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.