Alex Shelley vs. Dan Maff Set for ROH Gateway to Honor

– ROH Wrestling has announced a first-time singles match between Alex Shelley and Dan Maff. The match will be held at ROH Gateway to Honor in St. Louis, Missouri on February 29. You can check out the full announcement below.

ALEX SHELLEY, DAN MAFF SQUARE OFF FOR FIRST TIME IN ROH IN ST. LOUIS

Two veteran stars still at the top of their game will meet for the first time in a one-on-one match when Alex Shelley and Dan Maff lock up at Gateway To Honor in St. Louis on Feb. 29.

Maff appeared on the very first ROH show in 2002, while Shelley made his debut in the company the following year. Both are former co-holders of the ROH World Tag Team Title, but, amazingly, they have never faced each other in an ROH ring in singles or tag team competition.

Both of them experienced a renaissance in ROH in 2019. Shelley returned to the ring last summer after a hiatus of more than a year, and nearly defeated then-ROH World Champion Matt Taven in just his second match back.

Maff, after spending well over a decade on the independent circuit, came back to ROH in early November after a 14-year absence. He impressed ROH officials so much in his two matches that weekend — including a wild, anything-goes match against PCO — that he was offered a contract on the spot.

Their match in St. Louis will be a classic contrast in styles, as Shelley is known for his speed and agility, while Maff is a powerhouse and one of the hardest hitters in the sport.

Don’t be surprised if this match steals the show. Join us live in St. Louis or streaming for HonorClub to see who prevails!