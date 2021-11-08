wrestling / News
Alex Shelley vs. Ruby Soho Set For Beyond Wrestling Show
Ruby Soho is set to battle Alex Shelley at a Beyond Wrestling event next month. Beyond announced on Sunday that the two will face off at Fete Forever, which takes place on December 5th in Providence, Rhode Island. The match will be for Shelley’s IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship.
Also announced for the show are:
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Mark Sterling & VSK
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Makowski
* Dan Barry vs. DUTCH
BREAKING: @fakekinkade defends the @indiewrestling Championship against @realrubysoho at #FeteForever on Sunday, 12/5 at @fetemusic in Providence, RI!
Tickets are now on sale at @ShopIWTV and selling fast: https://t.co/vPXqPj10k6
Stream the 2nd half of #ReverseTheCurse on IWTV! pic.twitter.com/syLXL1JvxU
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) November 7, 2021
