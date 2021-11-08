Alex Shelley vs. Ruby Soho Set For Beyond Wrestling Show

Ruby Soho is set to battle Alex Shelley at a Beyond Wrestling event next month. Beyond announced on Sunday that the two will face off at Fete Forever, which takes place on December 5th in Providence, Rhode Island. The match will be for Shelley’s IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship.

Also announced for the show are:

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Mark Sterling & VSK

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Makowski

* Dan Barry vs. DUTCH