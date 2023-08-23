Alexander Wolfe Weighs In On Whether He Would Sign With WWE Again

Alexander Wolfe had a run in WWE that included stints in Imperium and SAnitY, and he recently talked about whether he’d be interested in returning. Wolfe was a guest on the Developmentally Speaking podcast and during the conversation he was asked if he would be down with returning if WWE contacted him about being part of NXT Europe.

“Sure, I would be interested, of course,” Wolfe said (per Fightful). “I always learn from my mistakes and also learn from my experience and if I would sign again with WWE or whatever the company, this time I probably have a better look at that contract. I would love to get more a fair play in the contract situation. There’s a lot of details in there and you have to be wary of what to do and what to sign.”

He continued, “Of course, there is this nice, big number that you make a year, but also comes with other stuff, and you have to be aware of that. Of course, it’s your employer and you’re the employee, but in a lot of things, I believe it should be equal. So that’s one of the things I want to get more into it instead of just signing because of money. Yeah, I would be totally interested in working for WWE again or a big company in general,” he added.

Wolfe now professionally uses his real name of Axel Tischer and is currently out of action due to injury.