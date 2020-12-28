Various News: All Proceeds From Brodie Lee’s Merch Sales Going to Family, Mina Shirakawa Out Due to Injury

– Brodie Lee’s merchandise sales are going to Lee’s family in their entirety. Pro Wrestling Tees revealed today in response to a fan that all proceeds from Lee-related merchandise on either Pro Wrestling Tees or Shop AEW will go to his family after he passed away over the weekend. You can see the post below:

All proceeds go to his family from any of his merchandise on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc and https://t.co/2vp5yr8OeP — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 27, 2020

– STARDOM has announced that Artist of Stardom champion Mina Shirakawa is out of action for two months after suffering a broken nose on Saturday’s show:

“Artist of Stardom champion Mina Shirakawa suffered a broken nose on Saturday at Korakuen Hall. She will be out of action for two months. Send her well wishes!”