Various News: All Proceeds From Brodie Lee’s Merch Sales Going to Family, Mina Shirakawa Out Due to Injury
– Brodie Lee’s merchandise sales are going to Lee’s family in their entirety. Pro Wrestling Tees revealed today in response to a fan that all proceeds from Lee-related merchandise on either Pro Wrestling Tees or Shop AEW will go to his family after he passed away over the weekend. You can see the post below:
All proceeds go to his family from any of his merchandise on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc and https://t.co/2vp5yr8OeP
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 27, 2020
– STARDOM has announced that Artist of Stardom champion Mina Shirakawa is out of action for two months after suffering a broken nose on Saturday’s show:
“Artist of Stardom champion Mina Shirakawa suffered a broken nose on Saturday at Korakuen Hall. She will be out of action for two months. Send her well wishes!”
Artist of Stardom champion Mina Shirakawa suffered a broken nose on Saturday at Korakuen Hall. She will be out of action for two months. Send her well wishes! pic.twitter.com/DvZV41GfOe
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 27, 2020
