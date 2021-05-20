wrestling / News

Allysin Kay Added to ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Allysin Kay Sienna

Allysin Kay is the latest addition to the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On tonight’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Kay will be part of the tournament that begins this summer.

Kay joins the previously-announced Rok-C, Miranda Alize, and Trisha Adora in the tournament. You can see ROH’s announcement below:

