wrestling / News
Allysin Kay Added to ROH Women’s Championship Tournament
May 19, 2021 | Posted by
Allysin Kay is the latest addition to the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. On tonight’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, it was announced that Kay will be part of the tournament that begins this summer.
Kay joins the previously-announced Rok-C, Miranda Alize, and Trisha Adora in the tournament. You can see ROH’s announcement below:
. @Sienna gets her ticket to gold and will compete in the Quest For Gold Tournament this summer where we will crown a women’s champion! #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/FDqOWkn41Z
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Value of New AEW WarnerMedia TV Deal, Internal Reaction
- Backstage Notes on AEW Plans for Rampage & Full Gear in November
- Note On Involvement of Don Callis and Kenny Omega At Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Jim Ross Remembers Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Seeing Brock Lesnar For The First Time