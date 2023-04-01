Alpha Academy Talk WrestleMania Showcase, Tease Challenging For Tag Titles On Raw

Alpha Academy are competing in the men’s WrestleMania Showcase, and they talked with 411’s Jeffrey Harris about the idea of challenging for the tag titles if they win. Chad Gable and Otis spoke with Jeffrey ahead of the PPV for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

Gable on the WrestleMania Showcase match: “I think it’s such a cool thing that they — I mean a lot, of people are saying they threw it on the show last minute, but no. It’s like, what a cool addition to give a bunch of guys that deserve it a shot. And we’re calling it a showcase match. which is that what we want to do at WrestleMania. Show the world what you’re capable of, give them your best stuff and that’s exactly what we’re gonna do. It’s going to be awesome.”

Gable on potentially challenging for the Tag Titles if they win : “You know what I think I’d like to do is win this match, claim our spot and maybe, because it’s always such a crazy night, it’s Raw after WrestleMania, win the Tag Team Championships.”

Otis on what the teaming has meant to them: “It’s more than — like we always joke around like he’s David Spade [and] I’m Chris Farley. That’s on the road basically, we’re always joking… but for me it’s like just having fun out there. It kind of goes so fast that you can’t really catch moments until me and him are both like, ‘That was pretty damn cool, wasn’t it?'”

Gable on their partnership: “And also on a personal level you gotta consider that like, we were best friends since 2008, 2009? So to have it be our second year in a row on WrestleMania with each other as a team is like, even that much more gratifying. The journey to go from amateur wrestling to get here and to still be doing it together is just unbelievable.”

