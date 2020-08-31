wrestling / News

Alyse Ashton Made WWE PPV Debut On Payback Last Night

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alyse Ashton

WWE backstage interviewer Alyse Ashton (real name Alyse Zwick) made her WWE PPV debut last night on Payback, as she interviewed Matt Riddle backstage. She was hired back in October 2019 and previously made her Smackdown debut on January 17 with Sheamus and Shorty G. She is an actress, TV news personality & host and previously worked as a traffic reporter for FOX5 in New York City, where she was nominated for an Emmy. She is also a host the NHL New York Islanders.

