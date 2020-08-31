wrestling / News
Alyse Ashton Made WWE PPV Debut On Payback Last Night
WWE backstage interviewer Alyse Ashton (real name Alyse Zwick) made her WWE PPV debut last night on Payback, as she interviewed Matt Riddle backstage. She was hired back in October 2019 and previously made her Smackdown debut on January 17 with Sheamus and Shorty G. She is an actress, TV news personality & host and previously worked as a traffic reporter for FOX5 in New York City, where she was nominated for an Emmy. She is also a host the NHL New York Islanders.
.@SuperKingofBros' reaction to King @BaronCorbinWWE's personal tweet ahead of their #WWEPayback match: pic.twitter.com/pUtrI9dlOw
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 30, 2020
Matt Riddle en interview. Il dit qu'il est tjrs motivé, le king of Bro va prendre le trone du king.
Alyse Ashton lui demande de réagir sur le tweet de Corbin disant qu'il est un perdant même à la maison.
Il ne dit rien et part#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/JfIcez9KmF
— Generation NT1 Catch Attack (@GenerationNT1) August 30, 2020
Alyse Ashton, nova entrevistadora dos bastidores, entrevista Matt Riddle.
Riddle promete que vai acabar com King Corbin hoje.#WWEPayback
Cobertura: https://t.co/S5jMKU7yGQ pic.twitter.com/XhuRBZnWji
— Wrestlemaníacos (@wrestlemaniacos) August 30, 2020
💋💋
— Alyse Zwick (@AlyseAshtonWWE) August 31, 2020
