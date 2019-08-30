wrestling / News

WWE News: Amazon Update For WWE Network, Video of Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Straight Up Steve Austin Bonus Scene

August 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series

– WWE has released an update for the WWE Network app on Amazon Fire. PWInsider reports that the Fire Stick update fixes some performance issues.

– The company posted the following video of Seth Rollins backstage at SummerSlam before facing Brock Lesnar:

– Here’s a bonus scene from this week’s Straight Up Steve Austin, with Austin throwing footballs with Baker Mayfield:

