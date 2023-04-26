wrestling / News
Andre Chase Comments on NXT Spring Breakin’ Loss, References ‘New Beginnings’
April 25, 2023 | Posted by
Andre Chase suffered a rough loss to Bron Breakker NXT Spring Breakin’, and he commented on it with a reference to “new beginnings.” Chase lost to Breakker in short order on tonight’s show and after the match, Chase posted to Twitter to react to the loss.
Chase wrote:
“It’s been a helluva ride #WWENXT
This is A TEACHABLE MOMENT‼️
‘New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.'”
Before the match, Duke Hudson said he had sent the rest of Chase U home. It is not clear what the future is for Chase or Chase U after the episode.
