wrestling / News

Andre Chase Comments on NXT Spring Breakin’ Loss, References ‘New Beginnings’

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Andre Chase Duke Hudson WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Andre Chase suffered a rough loss to Bron Breakker NXT Spring Breakin’, and he commented on it with a reference to “new beginnings.” Chase lost to Breakker in short order on tonight’s show and after the match, Chase posted to Twitter to react to the loss.

Chase wrote:

“It’s been a helluva ride #WWENXT

This is A TEACHABLE MOMENT‼️

‘New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.'”

Before the match, Duke Hudson said he had sent the rest of Chase U home. It is not clear what the future is for Chase or Chase U after the episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Andre Chase, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading