Another NXT Wrestler Expected To Debut on RAW or Smackdown Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Matt Riddle is expected to debut on the Smackdown roster, possibly as soon as tonight. However, he is not the only NXT wrestler that is expected to switch brands. According to WrestleTalk, Dominik Dijakovic is set to debut on RAW or Smackdown within the next few weeks. An exact date for his arrival was not confirmed.
His last match on NXT was back on April 29, a loss to Johnny Gargano. The belief in WWE is that Dijakovic has ‘done all there is for him to do’ in NXT, although he never won any titles during his run there.
