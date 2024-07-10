Another TNA Wrestler Was Backstage At Last Night’s WWE NXT

Several TNA wrestlers appeared on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, including The Rascalz and the returning Joe Hendry. However, Fightful Select reports that AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, was also backstage at the show. Francis is currently the TNA Digital Media Champion. There’s currently no word on if he will appear onscreen in NXT, although he has said he wants to.

As Top Dolla, Francis was in WWE for two runs. The first ended in November 2021. He was brought back in August 2022 but cut again in September 2023. He debuted for TNA at Hard to Kill back in January.