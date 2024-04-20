Boxer Anthony Joshua, Footballer Wayne Rooney Attend WWE Live Event In London

A couple of big-name English sports stars were at WWE’s live event in London on Friday in Anthony Joshua and Wayne Rooney. The event was the latest stop on the company’s UK tour and took place in the O2 Arena. Joshua, a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion boxer, took a picture with Cody Rhodes while Rooney, a former football star who was most recently the manager of Birmingham City FC, was in attendance at ringside with his family.

You can check out the full results from the show here.

