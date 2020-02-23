AEW Developmental Talent Anthony Ogogo Shares Training Footage

– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) signed former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo last October. AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes later stated that Ogogo would be AEW’s “first developmental project.” Earlier today, Ogogo shared some footage of his training at the London School of Lucha Libre, which you can see below. Anthony Ogogo stated the following in his Instagram post:

“Good things come to those who wait. GREAT things come to those who HUSTLE whilst they wait. I’ve been waiting months & months for my US visa to be accepted, I could’ve sat on my arse and done nothing, but if you know me you know I’m a grafter and I’ve used this time wisely. I’ve been grafting under an arch in East London. Learning the basics of the wonderful sport/business that is pro wrestling, at the finest wrestling school in Europe, the @london_school_of_lucha_libre. Learning from British wrestling legends @gregburridge & @vanderhorne and all the amazing young talent they are nurturing at LSLL (Keep an eye out for the next @willospreay). Thank you guys for having me and introducing me to what is to come, and thank you for giving me my first, of what I hope will be many, ‘holy s—‘ chants.”