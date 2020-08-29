Arn Anderson Recalls Stephen Amell Wrestling At SummerSlam 2015, What Shocked Him About Amell’s First In-Ring Workout

In the most recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed Stephen Amell wrestling at SummerSlam 2015, what shocked him about Amell’s first in-ring workout, and more. You can read his comments below.

On WWE working out Stephen Amell before his SummerSlam 2015 match: “Prior to this match happening, I got word I needed to be at a live event really early because Stephen was gonna be there and he was out on the coast doing a movie, and we were gonna get him in the ring and see what he had. He showed up, we got him in the ring, there were some things that he had just kind of thought he knew because he’d seen it on TV and he half did know. So he didn’t just walk in there never watching the show or anything else.”

On what he thought of Amell’s performance: “The guy was very athletic. And damn, I tell ya, I was shocked. He did a few things that afternoon that just picked it up right away. Basic stuff – I couldn’t tell you exactly what it was – it was just stuff that right away he had it. And I knew he wasn’t gonna embarrass himself, and he wasn’t gonna embarrass us. And this is one of those rare times that you get a guy that steps into our world and you don’t try to do too much. You just do what he’s comfortable doing. He gave a good showing for himself and the audience paid him back by not eating him alive by actually showing him some respect. So, it was a pretty feel-good night.”

