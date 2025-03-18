Various News: Art Exhibition Of Katsuyori Shibata Photos, New Article On WWE Raw’s Ads On Netflix

– An art exhibition is opening in Japan featuring photos of Katsuyori Shibata. NiewMedia reports that the exhibition from photographer Daido Moriyama will take place from March 22th through April 13th and is titled Daido Moriyama Photo Exhibition: Katsuyori Shibata.

The exhibition features Moriyama’s photographs of the AEW star “ranging from Moriyama’s signature street photography to dynamic shots taken in the dojo and wrestling ring,” according to the article. A limited-edition book Daido Moriyama: Katsuyori Shibata will also be released to commemorate the exhibition.

– Ad Age has a new article looking at Netflix serving ads to WWE Raw subscribers regardless of subscription tier. You can see the article, which is behind a paywall, at the link.