Ashley Vox Makes Return To Ring After Two Years Off Due To Injury

July 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ashley Vox Image Credit: AEW

Independent talent Ashley Vox made her return to the ring late last month after a two-year layoff due to injury. https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/ashley-vox-returns-ring-after-two-year-hiatus-due-injury target=new>Fightful reports that Vox, who last competed in June of 2022, made her return at B!P The 6th Annual Luau on June 29th. Vox competed in the Mother Of All Scrambles match at the show.

Vox had been on the shelf due to a shoulder injury. She shared a video on Twitter announcing her return, as you can see below:

