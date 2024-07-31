wrestling / News
Athena Comments on 600 Days as ROH Women’s World Champion
– As previously reported, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena reached 600 days as champion today. She later commented on the milestone via social media. You can view her comments below.
Athena wrote on her X account, “@ringofhonor Forever can be a long time… Bwahahaha Happy 600 days to me !!! #ForeverROHChamp #MinionOverlord #FallenGoddess #TheInspiration #TheRealAlpha #ROHGATEKEEPER”
She won the title in December 2022 at Final Battle in Arlington, Texas. She defended the title once again last week at ROH Death Before Dishonor, beating Queen Aminata.
.@ringofhonor
Forever can be a long time… Bwahahaha
Happy 600 days to me !!!#ForeverROHChamp #MinionOverlord #FallenGoddess #TheInspiration #TheRealAlpha #ROHGATEKEEPER pic.twitter.com/aIOWdWSNJk
— Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) July 31, 2024
