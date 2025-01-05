Athena To Defend ROH Women’s Title In STARDOM This Month

Athena is set to defend the ROH Women’s Championship in STARDOM in just over a week. As reported, the champion was challenged to a title match by Thekla after they competed as a tag team at STARDOM New Year Dream due to arguments between the two. Thekla then interfered in the International Women’s Cup match at Wrestle Dynasty when she pulled the ref out of the ring to stop Athena getting a pinfall victory. Momo Watanabe pinned Athena to get the win.

After the match, an angry Athena agreed to defend her title against Thekla and the title match will take place at STARDOM’s January 13th event in Korakuen Hall.