Austin Gunn Officially Signs With AEW
January 9, 2020
– It’s official: Austin Gunn has signed a deal with AEW. Fightful reports that after Gunn teamed with his father Billy to take on Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon, it was announced by Cody that Gunn had signed with the company.
Gunn appeared in a dark match at last week’s taping, again teaming with his father against Spears and Preston Vance. Full spoilers from Wednesday’s AEW Dark tapings are here.
