Austin Theory Returns to NXT, Confronts Bronson Reed

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Theory Bronson Reed NXT

Austin Theory is back on NXT, and he’s run afoul of Bronson Reed in his first appearance. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode, making his first appearance on WWE TV since he was on Raw as part of Seth Rollins’ group. Theory’s last Raw appearance was on June 22nd.

As you can see below, Theory appeared in a backstage segment and confronted Reed, who slapped Theory.

