Austin Theory Returns to NXT, Confronts Bronson Reed
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
Austin Theory is back on NXT, and he’s run afoul of Bronson Reed in his first appearance. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode, making his first appearance on WWE TV since he was on Raw as part of Seth Rollins’ group. Theory’s last Raw appearance was on June 22nd.
As you can see below, Theory appeared in a backstage segment and confronted Reed, who slapped Theory.
.@bronsonreedwwe wants to personally welcome @austintheory1 back to #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/PJ2kLmCFBR
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
