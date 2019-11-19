Authors of Pain Return on Raw, Assault Hawkins and Ryder

– The Authors of Pain made their returns to WWE television on Raw, with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins their first victims. You can see a GIF below from WWE of the AoP confronting Ryder and Hawkins before the latters’ tag team championship match and attacking them. The challengers did not get their match as a result of the attack.

Akam and Rezar have not been on TV for much of 2019 due to Akam’s injury suffered early in the year, but they were teased in a series of backstage vignettes before finally making their return tonight.