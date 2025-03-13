Axiom Appears At Lucha Libre Rebelión Show In Spain

Axiom made a surprise appearance at Lucha Libre Rebelión’s show in Spain. The co-NXT Tag Team Champion made an appearance at the promotion’s show on Thursday, as you can see below.

Axiom is Spanish and worked for a number of promotions in the country as A-Kid before signing with WWE in 2020. He worked as A-Kid in NXT UK and NXT before he was rebranded as Axiom in 2022.