wrestling / News
Axiom Appears At Lucha Libre Rebelión Show In Spain
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
Axiom made a surprise appearance at Lucha Libre Rebelión’s show in Spain. The co-NXT Tag Team Champion made an appearance at the promotion’s show on Thursday, as you can see below.
Axiom is Spanish and worked for a number of promotions in the country as A-Kid before signing with WWE in 2020. He worked as A-Kid in NXT UK and NXT before he was rebranded as Axiom in 2022.
its so nice that a-kid and axiom decided to match today! pic.twitter.com/tMmreVa5U8
— aj⚡️ (@wolverpunks) March 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Matt Hardy Discusses How John Cena Should Be Presented As A Heel
- Paul Heyman Had Roman Reigns Study Apocalypse Now For Tribal Chief, Talks Leaving Easter Eggs In Scenes
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out