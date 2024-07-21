Backstage AEW Injury Updates on Skye Blue & Jay White

– Fightful Select has injury update on AEW wrestler Skye Blue. Blue appeared to suffer an ankle injury during her match with Hikaru Shida last night on AEW Collision. The initial hope is that Skye Blue will be OK after she suffered her injury. Following AEW Collision, Skye Blue is now back at home recovering with her ankle and leg wrapped.

Fightful Select also notes that AEW made a couple of adjustments on the show due to her injury. It’s unknown what the adjustments were.

– Fightful also reports that Jay White is currently out with a legit injury, per AEW sources. There is said to be more happening with the Bullet Club Gold story that will continue to unfold. During last night’s Collision, The Patriarchy beat The Bang Bang Gang to win the AEW Trios Titles.